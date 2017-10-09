GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Four people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash in which the drivers lived on the sane street.
Gloucester Township police say 53-year-old Richard Mason and 43-year-old Panagioti Ramoundos were driving their cars when they crashed on Sicklerville Road on Sunday evening. The drivers, who were killed, lived on Wilson Drive in Winslow Township.
Two passengers in Ramoundos’ vehicle also died and two passengers were injured.
There were no passengers in Mason’s car.
Police say it’s too early to tell what caused the crash.