DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have now arrested four juveniles and are looking for a fifth in connection with a fatal shooting in Dayton last week.
Washoe Tribal Police arrested the two most recent suspects Thursday on suspicion of open murder in the killing of 34-year-old Joseph Jarratt at a Dayton shopping center on May 7.
Both were identified as 17-year-old Carson City residents. The two other suspects apprehended earlier also are 17 years old.
The Lyon County sheriff’s office says the shooting apparently stemmed from a marijuana deal gone bad.
Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for a 16-year-old suspect from Carson City.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff at 775-436-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.