LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a four people were injured when a van crashed into a group home.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in Livingston. The driver told police she was returning to the facility with three passengers when the vehicle’s brakes failed. Authorities say the van crashed into the home’s garage, traveled through a side wall and came to a rest on a retaining wall.

Officials say the driver and the three passengers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital. The other group home residents have been moved to a hotel.

Authorities say the garage is badly damaged. Crews were on the scene to remove the van and clean up the home.

Police continue to investigate.