CAMBRIA, Pa. (AP) — A small plane crash in central Pennsylvania has left four people injured.
Authorities say the twin-engine plane went down around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area of Cambria. But it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
The four injured people were all aboard the plane when it crashed. They were being treated at a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
The plane was severely damaged in the crash. But authorities say no one on the ground was injured.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years