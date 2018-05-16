MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three passengers and the driver were injured when a Milwaukee County transit bus went out of control and crashed into a building on the Marquette University campus.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that all four people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday afternoon to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The crash caused damage to the bus and to Johnston Hall, home of the school’s journalism department.
There was no immediate word on what led to the crash.
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com