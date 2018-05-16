Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three passengers and the driver were injured when a Milwaukee County transit bus went out of control and crashed into a building on the Marquette University campus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that all four people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday afternoon to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash caused damage to the bus and to Johnston Hall, home of the school’s journalism department.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

The Associated Press