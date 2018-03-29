MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four people were injured in a Phoenix-area freeway crash when a wrong-way vehicle collided with another vehicle.

State Trooper Kameron Lee says the crash early Thursday morning on the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa injured the wrong-way driver and three people in another vehicle.

No information was released on the wrong-way driver’s condition but Lee says the other three people’s injuries apparently weren’t life-threatening.

Lee also says investigators suspect the wrong-way driver was impaired.

According to Lee, the crash occurred when the wrong-way driver collided with the other vehicle after first driving in the freeway median and then going through a break in the freeway barrier.

Lee says an off-duty Phoenix police officer tried to contact the wrong-way driver when the driver’s vehicle was in the median.