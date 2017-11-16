ATLANTA (AP) — Four people have been indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and aggravated identity theft related to fraudulent claims filed with Medicaid programs in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, in a news release Thursday, announced indictments against 42-year-old Matthew Harrell, of Atlanta; 42-year-old Nikki Richardson, of Fairburn, Georgia; 42-year-old Tomeka Howard, of Decatur, Georgia; and 42-year-old Andrea Barrett, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Pak says the defendants are accused of fraudulently billing over $3 million to Medicaid.

Pak says the defendants owned or worked with companies that purportedly provided mental health counseling and treatment to children and adults. According to the indictment, they stole identities of providers and used them to submit fraudulent claims for payment of services never provided.