STONEBURG, Texas (AP) — Authorities say four people have been hurt in a helicopter crash during a hunting trip to North Texas.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Hughes 369 chopper crashed Saturday morning in a field.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused the accident in Montague (mahn-TAYG’) County, just north of the town of Stoneburg. That’s about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says all four people on board were hurt, with three suffering more serious injuries and the fourth with minor injuries. All four were transported to hospitals. Their names and conditions weren’t immediately available.
Officials say the four were part of a guided hunt for wounded veterans.
Further details weren’t immediately available.