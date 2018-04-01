PERRYVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two dozen residents are displaced and four people have been taken to hospitals after a large fire at a Maryland condo building.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release that nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene in Perryville early Sunday morning.

The release says firefighters rescued a 93-year-old female resident who was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Three other occupants were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries not considered life-threatening.

The fire marshal’s office says it took nearly four hours to bring the blaze under control. The 18-unit building is considered a complete loss, with an early damage assessment estimated at $2 million.

Twenty-four occupants were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.