PERRYVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two dozen residents are displaced and four people have been taken to hospitals after a large fire at a Maryland condo building.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release that nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene in Perryville early Sunday morning.
The release says firefighters rescued a 93-year-old female resident who was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Three other occupants were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries not considered life-threatening.
The fire marshal’s office says it took nearly four hours to bring the blaze under control. The 18-unit building is considered a complete loss, with an early damage assessment estimated at $2 million.
Twenty-four occupants were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.