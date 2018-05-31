NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say four people are hurt, two of them seriously, after a car careened off the street and smashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop.
WPIX says the car slammed into The Civil Service Cafe at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The car ended up inside the Bedford-Stuyvesant building.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the people were inside or outside when they were hurt.
