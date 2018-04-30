WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say four people were hurt in a shooting at a Tennessee apartment complex.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland tells news outlets that Wartburg police and Morgan County sheriff’s deputies found four male victims Sunday evening. One person was detained in connection with the shooting.
No identities were disclosed.
Two victims were treated and released at a local hospital, while two others remained hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center as of early Monday morning.
Further details have not been released.