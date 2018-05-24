ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a string of collisions during a police pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Southern California.
Officials say the suspect was among those taken to the hospital after the chase Thursday that began in Fullerton and ended in Anaheim. All the injuries are described as minor.
Fullerton Police Sgt. Jon Radus says the suspect hit at least four vehicles as he tried to evade officers after stealing a 2015 Honda Accord.
One of the cars he struck was carrying a woman and four children.
City News Service says the suspect could face charges including carjacking and hit and run. He has not been identified.