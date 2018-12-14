Share story

By
The Associated Press

ELMER, N.J. (AP) — Four New Jersey high school students have been arrested in connection with a hazing incident involving the school wrestling team.

Investigators say they are accused of stripping the victim in a shower area of Arthur P. Schalick High School in Elmer, restraining the victim and threatening to assault the victim with a broomstick.

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says the four juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

Salem County Prosecutor John Lenahan said in a statement Thursday that in an effort to protect the victim, no other details can be released.

Pittsgrove Township School District says it’s working with law enforcement and assures parents no students are currently at risk.

