VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people found unconscious in a car in Ventura are believed to have taken a cocktail made from pain and anxiety medications and a soft drink.
Police Cmdr. Tom Higgins tells the Ventura County Star that a passer-by spotted group of young adults in a sedan around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters responded and summoned police as well.
Higgins says three members of the group were taken to a hospital. There were no arrests.
___
Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com