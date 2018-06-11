PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two men and two women have been fatally shot in a suburban Kansas City home.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Department says the bodies were found late Sunday night at the home in Parkville.
Sheriff Mark Owen says the department is “not actively looking for a shooter.”
Investigators say the victims were related but haven’t specified how. A teenager who survived the shooting unharmed is being questioned by detectives.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- Actor Jackson Odell dead at 20; coroner investigating cause
- Newark police ask public to scan city’s surveillance-camera feeds