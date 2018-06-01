POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Four young men, including a fugitive, are facing capital murder charges in what prosecutors say was the brutal beating death of a man whose body was found dumped in a Southern California canyon.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also charged the men Thursday with robbery and kidnapping.
Sheriff’s investigators say the men beat 20-year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade on May 28 in unincorporated Azusa, dragged the unconscious victim to a pickup truck and drove him into Azusa Canyon where he was beaten again and dumped over the side of the road.
The complaint alleges uses of a metal chair and a rock, among other weapons.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
The defendants range in age from 18 to 21. Each could face the death penalty, if convicted. Arraignments have been postponed to June 6.