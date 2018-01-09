CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Four deputies are recovering at a hospital after a dryer caught fire inside the Forsyth County Detention Center, leading to a lockdown inside the facility.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fire, which was in the basement, was contained, but the Forsyth County Fire Department remained on scene Tuesday evening.
Sheriff’s spokesman Doug Rainwater says the injured deputies helped extinguish the blaze and suffered smoke inhalation. He says they’re expected to be OK.
No inmates were in danger, but Rainwater says they were checked out by nurses at the jail.
The jail was placed on lockdown while officials worked to clear the smoke from the basement using fans.
It was not immediately known who was using the dryer when the fire started or what was in it.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com