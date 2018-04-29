DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four people have been killed and four others injured when a speeding truck crashed into a minivan, striking another car with the impact in a Florida beach city.

Delray Beach Police said Saturday the multi-car crash began when a Chevy Silverado rammed a van going south on a busy highway that waited for northbound traffic to be cleared to turn left. Police said on Twitter that witnesses told detectives the pickup truck was going very fast. The impact made the two vehicles collide with another car.

Four people in the minivan died at the scene. Local media say two people in the last car suffered minor injuries, while the truck’s passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was slightly injured and is cooperating with investigators.