SCIPIO, Utah (AP) — Officials say five people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that caused the closure of a Utah highway.

KSL-TV reports Utah Highway Patrol personnel say the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 196, approximately 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) north of Scipio.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jared Cornia says an adult and four children were traveling in a GMC Yukon when one of the tires blew and caused the vehicle to roll.

Cornia says one of the children had unbuckled their seat belt to help another child prior to the crash. The unbuckled child was ejected from the car and suffered head injuries.

The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter in fair condition while the adult and three other children were transported by ambulance.

