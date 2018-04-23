SCIPIO, Utah (AP) — Officials say five people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that caused the closure of a Utah highway.
KSL-TV reports Utah Highway Patrol personnel say the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 196, approximately 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) north of Scipio.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jared Cornia says an adult and four children were traveling in a GMC Yukon when one of the tires blew and caused the vehicle to roll.
Cornia says one of the children had unbuckled their seat belt to help another child prior to the crash. The unbuckled child was ejected from the car and suffered head injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter in fair condition while the adult and three other children were transported by ambulance.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/