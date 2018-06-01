ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Suspects in the brutal beating of an Anchorage man last August remain at large but prosecutors have arrested four people accused of helping them.

Police Thursday night arrested 29-year-old David Tiapula (tee-AH-poo-lah), 27-year-old Ann Tiapula, 28-year-old Crystal Sefo (SEE-foh) and 20-year-old Salote Leuta (sah-LOH-tay LEE-oo-tah).

They are charged with hindering prosecution.

Police say they helped hide Faamanu Vaifanua (fah-ah-MAH-noo vif-fan-OO-ah), who goes by “Junior,” and possibly Macauther Vaifanua and Rex Faumui (fah-oo-MOO-ee).

The three were indicted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault in the beating of 34-year-old Abshir Mohamed. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Home security video recorded Mohamed being stomped and beaten with a baseball bat and metal broom handle.

Mohamed was delivered to a hospital stuffed into wire dog kennel. He suffered brain, skull and hand injuries.