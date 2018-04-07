FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged in the death of a North Carolina man whose final moments were livestreamed and posted on Facebook.

The Fayetteville Observer reports one of the four wanted in the January 2017 death of 27-year-old Calvin Blackshire Jr. turned himself in. Warrants have been issued for the others, including one who’s an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.

The four face charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Blackshire was found in a motel parking lot with a gunshot wound. As he lay dying, an onlooker livestreamed Blackshire’s last moments. Authorities said at the time that the person who recorded and posted the video didn’t break a law.

Blackshire’s mother, Pamela, says she plans to put flowers on her son’s grave to mark the arrests.

___

