GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teen at a South Carolina park.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that four men have been charged in connection with the Jan. 21 shooting of 19-year-old A’sharr Cox, who died the next day.

Twenty-year-old Desmon Williams was arrested in Tennessee on Jan. 26 and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He’s awaiting extradition.

Three men were taken into custody on related charges on Monday. Twenty-year-old Silas Cohens III is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, and his cousin, 20-year-old Cortez Cohens Jr. is charged with breach of peace. Twenty-two-year-old Jakendrick Winns is charged with obstruction of justice.

It’s unclear if the men have lawyers.