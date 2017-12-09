CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man found dead in a reservoir in southeast Wyoming.

Justin Robinson was found floating in the reservoir last week by a deputy responding to a call of a burning vehicle near Cheyenne. He’d been shot in the head.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Armando Ramirez-Serna faces charges including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and mutilating or disposing of a body. His girlfriend, Raquel Rodriguez, faces charges including being an accessory to a felony.

Austin Aranda, who allegedly drove Ramirez-Serna after the Nov. 26 killing, faces charges of being an accessory after the fact.

A 17-year-old male is accused of helping Ramirez-Serna burn the car and dispose of Robinson’s body.

