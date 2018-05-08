MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — More than a week after a locker room assault was captured on camera, four Alabama high school football players are charged and the school district faces a $12 million demand.

News outlets cite a Monday statement from Mobile police that says three of the four students suspended by Davidson High School have been taken into custody.

An April 27 video shows multiple students hitting and jumping on 14-year-old freshman Rodney Kim Jr., causing a broken arm.

Kim’s parents announced their intention Monday to seek $12 million from the district and officials and have the football team forfeit the 2018 season. No formal lawsuit has been filed against the school district yet.

Superintendent Martha Peel has said she wasn’t aware of other assaults.

The football team has withdrawn from a May 18 game.