LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say four vehicles have been hit by rocks thrown from an interstate overpass in South Carolina.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Capt. Adam Myrick said in a news release that the rocks were thrown between 11 p.m. and midnight Sunday on Interstate 26.
Myrick said large rocks were found along the interstate and windshields were damaged. No serious injuries were reported.
Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies do not have many leads in the case but have increased patrols in the area.
Several cars were hit by rocks in the same area earlier this month.
No arrests have been made.