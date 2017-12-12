ATLANTA (AP) — Four candidates are running in each of the two Jan. 9 special elections to fill vacancies in the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives.
The candidates want to fill the seats of former Sen. Rick Jeffares and former Rep. Brian Strickland, both Republicans from McDonough.
Jeffares resigned to run for lieutenant governor. Strickland stepped down to seek Jeffares’ Senate position.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the candidates qualified last week.
The Senate candidates are: Ed Toney, a Republican retired civil engineer; Nelva Lee, a Republican business owner; Phyllis Hatcher, a Democratic pastor; and Strickland.
The House candidates are El-Mahdi Holly, a Democratic substitute teacher; Geoffrey Cauble, a Republican general contractor; Larry Morey, a Republican real estate developer; and Tarji Dunn, a Democratic real estate broker.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com