KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) — Four cadets at Canada’s Royal Military College died Friday in an accident involving a motor vehicle.

“Their families have now been notified,” Commodore Josee Kurtz told a news conference. “As you can appreciate the entire RMC community is devastated by this tragic loss.”

The officer cadets have been identified as Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

Kurtz released few details about the accident. A Department of National Defense release said the accident occurred around 2 a.m.

“An investigation into this incident by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is ongoing,” Kurtz said.

The campus is located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended condolences to the families and friends of the four cadets.

“My heart breaks for the families and friends of the four cadet officers who lost their lives early this morning in Kingston,” Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

The four students were completing their Bachelor of Arts degrees. Hogarth and Salek were studying military and strategic studies and were going to become armored officers in the army.

Honciu was studying business administration and was set to become a logistics officer. Murphy was specializing in business administration with intentions on becoming an aerospace environment controller in the Royal Canadian Air Force.