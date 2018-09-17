FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Arizona wildfire started by a weekend ATV crash is preventing them from reaching the scene, where the bodies of four people are believed to be.
Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies say tracks indicate the ATV went off a Forest Service road and plunged 400 feet (122 meters) down a cliff near Blue Ridge Saturday.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Jon Paxton said Monday that investigators don’t know why the vehicle veered off the road.
The four people riding in the ATV were reported overdue Saturday afternoon.
Authorities are treating the scene as a recovery operation.
Paxton says the accident is likely what started the 10-acre (4-hectare) blaze.