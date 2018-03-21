RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State law enforcement officers have arrested four people in connection with the death of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy who lost control of his patrol car during a chase.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday that agents of N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement arrested four people on alcohol, drug and obstruction of justice charges.

According to the news release, ALE special agents investigated a Tarboro business where a man was determined to have been drinking from noon until 6 p.m. on March 11. The man crashed his car and fled on foot.

Investigators think Edgecombe County Deputy David Manning turned around in an effort to catch the driver before he lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on into oncoming traffic.