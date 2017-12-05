HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago have taken into custody four people suspected of firing guns from a vehicle during a funeral procession.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police were responding Tuesday afternoon to a call of shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park when they were dispatched to another shots fired call in nearby Hillside. That prompted a brief chase that ended when Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek ran his SUV into the suspects’ vehicle.

Three men and a woman — all in their 20s — were taken into custody and several guns were found inside their vehicle. Police say nobody was shot.

Lukaszek says police believe the shooting incident was gang related. The names of the suspects or what they were charged with was not immediately known.