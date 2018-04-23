ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say four adults and two children have died after a house fire in East Tennessee.

Fire crews say the blaze at the single story home in Alcoa was reported before dawn on Sunday. Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson told media that it was the worst tragedy he’s seen in his 39-year career with the department.

Robinson said crews battled “heavy fire conditions,” but brought the flames under control within minutes and conducted a search.

He said firefighters found two people dead and rescued another four, who were taken to nearby hospitals. He says “unfortunately, there were no survivors.”

Alcoa Police Sgt. Kris Sanders said autopsies will be performed to determine the causes of death.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or say what might have caused the blaze.