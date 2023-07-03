A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through an area northeast of Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

More than 1,000 people reported that they felt the shaking from the earthquake, which was designated as light to moderate. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities said.

The earthquake, which occurred about 6:47 a.m. local time, was felt by people in Wasilla, Valdez and Eagle River, a community about 2 miles from the epicenter, as well as on Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, the most populated city in Alaska.

No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued in connection with the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

The Anchorage Fire Department did not report any emergency calls. One woman said her children receive drills in school about what to do in an earthquake. A man who works in the tourism industry said he felt the tremor but went about his business.

Monday’s earthquake was a reminder that Alaska is among the most seismically active regions in the country. In November 2018, a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Anchorage, causing widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, and was followed by rolling waves of aftershocks.

A magnitude 9.2 earthquake in 1964 was the most powerful seismic event in the United States and the second most powerful recorded globally. More than 100 people died in the quake and the tsunami that followed it, and several small towns along the coast were wiped out.