Los Angeles County was rattled early Wednesday after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 10 miles off the coast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake was reported at 2 a.m. followed by a magnitude 3.5 just three minutes later, magnitude 2.8 about 2:22 a.m. and magnitude 2.6 at 2:38 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into “complete earthquake mode” and conducted a city-wide assessment early Wednesday morning. No injuries or damages were reported, and the agency has resumed normal operations, the LAFD said on its website.

Still, residents across Los Angeles reported on social media that they felt the flurry of temblors.

“Wow. That was big,” actor Josh Gad tweeted.

Jenise Spiteri, an Olympic snowboarder, said on Twitter that was the “biggest one I’ve felt in a long time.”

Other residents reported being jolted awake.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

