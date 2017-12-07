LA GRANGE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have charged a third person in connection with the discovery of a body inside a toolbox that was floating in a creek.

Police said 29-year-old Marcus Branden Boyken of Greenville was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with physical evidence. Boyken is incarcerated at the Kentucky State Reformatory at La Grange on unrelated charges.

Two other men face murder charges in the 2016 death of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall of Ohio County. The toolbox containing Mackall’s body was found floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Last week, police said 33-year-old Christopher S. Hill of Owensboro was charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. Police had previously charged 48-year-old William E. Howard Jr. of Falls of Rough with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.