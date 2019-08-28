RENO — County commissioners in Nevada have agreed to a $3 million settlement with a woman who spent 35 years in prison for a murder she didn’t commit before she was exonerated by DNA evidence tied to a crime-scene cigarette butt.

The National Registry of Exonerations says Cathy Woods was the longest wrongfully incarcerated woman in U.S. history.

The Washoe County Commission approved the settlement Tuesday.

Woods was released from prison in 2015 when new evidence linked the 1976 killing of a Reno college student to an Oregon inmate who since has been convicted of two San Francisco-area slayings that occurred about the same time.

Woods’ lawyer said Wednesday they will continue to seek damages from the city of Reno and former detectives accused of coercing a fabricated confession from Woods while a patient at a Louisiana mental hospital in 1979.