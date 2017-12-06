WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A judge has set $3 million bail for a man charged with killing a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in a vehicle that had crashed in Connecticut.
Twenty-seven-year-old Dominique Pittman was arraigned Wednesday in Waterbury on murder and a weapons charge in connection with the Monday night death of city resident Evalyce Santiago.
Police allege Pittman fatally shot Santiago in the vehicle before it crashed around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They say Pittman told officers he and Santiago had struggled over the gun in the vehicle and it went off.
Police believe Pittman and Santiago had been in a relationship.
Pittman was previously held on $1 million bond. His public defender says Pittman has held his job for five years and supports three children.