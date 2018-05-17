NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A violent April crime spree has led to the indictment of a New Orleans man on 39 criminal counts, including one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said 25-year-old Charles Williams Jr. was indicted Thursday.

Police said Williams went on a violent rampage including gunfire and car chases after arguing with a woman on April 22. Cannizzaro’s news release says Williams is charged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Ricky Goins. Another shooting victim was a police officer.

Williams also faces armed robbery counts for five carjackings.

His bond was set at just under $4 million.