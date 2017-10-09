CORSICA, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota school districts face penalties for not following state requirements for using a portion of sales tax revenue to boost teacher pay.

Thirty-eight districts violated either one or both of the requirements set by the state Legislature.

South Dakota ranks lowest in the nation in average teacher salary. The accountability requirements are meant to make sure schools are using the appropriate amount of funds generated by a half-percent sales tax hike aimed at increasing teacher salaries.

The Daily Republic reports 32 districts violated one requirement for increasing teacher pay while six others violated the second. The nearly 40 schools will each face penalties, unless a state board waives them.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Education say they are pleased with the state’s success as a whole.

___

