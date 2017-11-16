MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Officials are preparing to dedicate Ward County’s $38 million jail expansion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set Monday, with public tours scheduled the following Monday, Nov. 27.

The expansion project increased jail capacity from 104 beds to 300 beds. Sheriff Bob Barnard has said the new facility won’t be taking inmates until about mid-December, after staff training is complete.

There is a small bit of landscaping to be done next spring. Remodeling of the existing jail also should be completed by spring.