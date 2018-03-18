MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is awarding more than $460,000 in grants to repair and rehabilitate some historic public buildings and barns.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott recognized the recipients of the 33 preservation grants on Thursday.

The governor’s office says some of the state historic preservation grants will preserve the historic steeples at the Strafford Town House and Old West Church in Calais and restore a decorative stenciled ceiling in the Pawlett Town Hall. Some of the barn preservation grants will help with roof replacement projects at the round barn of West View Farm in Waterford and the Greensboro Barn in Greensboro.

Scott says the state’s investment in historic buildings acknowledges they remain the cornerstones of communities while putting people to work doing the repairs.