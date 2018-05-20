LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metro police say 35 people were arrested in the second day of Electric Daisy Carnival, including 33 for drug-related felony charges.
They say the other two arrests Saturday were for undisclosed misdemeanor charges.
Police made 33 arrests total on Friday.
Event organizers say about 138,500 people attended the carnival’s second day and 65 were removed from the festival grounds compared to 77 ejections last year on Day 2.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict