APPPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Thirty-two Army Reserve soldiers from the Appleton area are deploying to Kuwait.
The soldiers from the 395th Ordnance Company in Appleton were given a send-off Friday. The company will head to Kuwait after a stop at Fort Hood, Texas, and they will be on a nine to 10 They will be on a nine- to 10-month mission to support troops stationed overseas.
Spc. Chris Goebel is a generator mechanic with the 395th. He tells WBAY-TV that he’s a single father, and his parents will help care for his 6-year-old daughter when he’s away. He says it will be rough, but he hopes to talk to his daughter whenever he can.
Information from: WBAY-TV, http://www.wbay.com