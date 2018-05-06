NEW YORK (AP) — Over 30,000 riders took part in the 41st annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour, a 40-mile bike ride around New York City.

The event is organized by the non-profit Bike New York and happens every year on the first Sunday of May.

The riders kicked off in downtown Manhattan Sunday morning and finished up at a festival on Staten Island.

The car-free route went through all five boroughs and crossed five bridges, including the Verrazano-Narrows.