STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A $30,000 cash reward is being offered for information in the killings of a young family who were shot to death in a Stockton home on Mother’s Day.
KTXL-TV reports Crime Stoppers is offering the money for information leading to an arrest in the killing of Joe Lor and Gina Xiong and their 5-year-old daughter.
Stockton police say the family was killed when someone fired several shots into a Stockton home where a family was celebrating Mother’s Day.
Two others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the shooting Sunday.
Stockton police say the father died at the scene, and the mother and girl died at a hospital.
Police have not released any information on a motive and no arrests have been made.
Information from: KTXL-TV.