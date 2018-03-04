PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Utility crews are trying to restore power to some 40,000 customers in Rhode Island still in the dark after the powerful nor’easter that pummeled the region with hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding.

National Grid said on Sunday it had 300 line crews working around the clock to fix the damage caused by the storm.

Parts of the state received more than 3 inches of rain in Friday’s storm, which was blamed for the death of a man who was struck by a falling tree in Newport.

A coastal flood advisory that had remained in effect for much of the state was expiring Sunday morning and ferry service to Block Island had resumed.