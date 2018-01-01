NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group that coordinates agencies for the homeless says more than 300 homeless people got homes in time for the holidays in the New Orleans area. They included a woman who’d stayed on the street because homeless shelters wouldn’t take her dog and a mother and two children who’d been living in their car.

Unity of Greater New Orleans says its members found 238 homes for 56 families and 182 individuals.

That surpassed its goal of “200 homes for the holidays.”

Nettie Clancy tells WDSU-TV that she and her dog are grateful for a home that’s quiet, without fights and drugs.

Latrisha Carter tells The New Orleans Advocate that she and her children moved to New Orleans several months ago from Jackson, Mississippi, and were living in their car.