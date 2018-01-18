URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign man convicted of sexually assaulting a 90-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Dontrell Netter was found guilty in December of aggravated criminal sexual assault and other related charges. During the trial, prosecutors told jurors the 24-year-old Netter attacked the woman in 2015 at a local assisted living center where she lived called Bickford Cottage. The attack occurred after he and other men were invited to do so by a certified nurse who worked there.

That nurse, Channing Butler, and other two other men have already pleaded guilty and are all serving prison sentences.

Before sentencing Thursday, Netter told Judge Tom Difanis that he was sorry that he “allowed myself to fall victim to being led astray by Mr. Butler.”

