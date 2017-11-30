SOUTH FORK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after his pickup truck hit a deer in southern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday on a highway near the town of South Fork in Howell County. The patrol says the deer came through the windshield and hit 30-year-old Gregory Spoor, of West Plains. KYTV reports that his truck ran off the road, through a fence and hit a tree.
The crash followed another deadly crash with a deer Monday in Laclede County, which also is in the southern part of the state. State conservation officials say November is the peak month for deer-vehicle collisions because the animals are in the midst of mating season.
Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com