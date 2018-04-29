TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle in Taylorsville.

Police say the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The name of the 30-year-old man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Unified police say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The Deseret News reports that witnesses say speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com