CAMILLUS, N.Y. (AP) — The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents’ home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.
Michael Rotondo expressed relief Friday morning as he left his parents’ home in Camillus (kuh-MIHL’-us), New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2 ½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.
News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.
Rotondo told the newspaper he called the police because he believed his son’s Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn’t let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.
